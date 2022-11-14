Wireless Carrier Group Blasts CBRS As Falling Short

By Kelly Lienhard (November 14, 2022, 8:10 PM EST) -- Major telecommunications group CTIA — The Wireless Association on Monday issued a scathing critique of the federal government's regime for sharing in the Citizens Broadband Radio Service spectrum band, saying it falls short of hyped expectations and carries a high opportunity cost when compared to other commercially licensed airwaves....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS