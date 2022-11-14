Fruit Co. Says Policy Covers Ex-Employee's $4.9M Award

By Emily Enfinger (November 14, 2022, 6:54 PM EST) -- A citrus fruit supplier and its subsidiary are owed coverage toward $4.9 million they paid to a former employee who prevailed on defamation claims at an underlying trial, the supplier told a California federal court, arguing that its insurance policy clearly provided coverage for employment-related torts....

