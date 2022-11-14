Paper Co. Seeks Millions In Employee Theft Coverage

By Josh Liberatore (November 14, 2022, 5:15 PM EST) -- A paper and pulp manufacturer said it's owed insurance coverage for millions of dollars it lost in an employee theft scheme, telling a Tennessee federal court that Beazley Insurance Co. and a Zurich unit are skirting their obligations under commercial crime policies....

