Publix Says Insurers Should Defend Opioid Suits

By Shane Dilworth (November 14, 2022, 7:12 PM EST) -- Publix Super Markets told a Florida federal judge that its primary, excess and umbrella insurers should defend it in suits brought by governments over the opioid epidemic, arguing that the underling actions were brought because of potentially covered bodily injuries....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS