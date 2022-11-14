Couple Wants NC Debt Collection Appeal To Continue

By Quinn Wilson (November 14, 2022, 5:41 PM EST) -- A North Carolina couple asked a state appellate panel to continue reviewing their counterclaims against an Ohio-based debt collection agency that they allege were wrongly dismissed in a lower court, saying the plaintiff has no basis to seek dismissal at this stage of the appeals process....

