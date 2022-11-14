Bank Put 'Expiration Date' On Senior VP, NC Jury Told

By Hayley Fowler (November 14, 2022, 4:50 PM EST) -- Counsel for a former Skyline National Bank lending executive told a federal jury in North Carolina on Monday his firing had nothing to do with performance, arguing instead that the bank put an "expiration date" on his job because of his age in violation of the Age Discrimination in Employment Act....

