Veterans Set To Take On Greater Role In Next Congress

By Daniel Wilson (November 14, 2022, 8:33 PM EST) -- At least 95 veterans will serve in the next Congress as part of the largest ex-military contingent in a decade, which may improve how Congress considers veterans' and military issues and help address a perceived civilian-military gap....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS