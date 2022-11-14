Fla. Asks 11th Circ. To Unfreeze Employer Bias Training Limits

By Carolina Bolado (November 14, 2022, 8:48 PM EST) -- Florida called on the Eleventh Circuit on Monday to reinstate part of a controversial law that prevents employers from promoting various sex- and race-based concepts as part of worker training, arguing that the law does not violate the First Amendment....

