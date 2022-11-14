5th Circ. Won't Revive Fired FEMA Worker's Race Bias Suit

By Grace Elletson (November 14, 2022, 7:13 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit affirmed Monday a trial court's order tossing a former disaster relief worker's race bias suit, ruling it correctly found she wasn't owed further discovery to respond to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's dismissal bid after waiting two months to request an extension....

