Ch. 15 Case Highlights Reach Of Transnational Insolvency

By Debora de Hoyos, Maria Alevras-Chen and Javier Garibay (November 16, 2022, 4:05 PM EST) -- Financially distressed Crédito Real SAB de CV, a Mexican nonbank lender, has undertaken a corporate liquidation process in Mexico in order to sidestep the protections that Mexican and U.S. bankruptcy laws provide to creditors and minority shareholders....

