What OSHA 'Severe Violator' Updates Mean For Employers

By Susan Wiltsie and Reilly Moore (November 17, 2022, 6:26 PM EST) -- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced changes to its Severe Violator Enforcement Program, or SVEP, in September that will expand its scope to cover more employers and incentivize affected employers to enact broader safety programs to earn relief from enhanced enforcement protocols....

