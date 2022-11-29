Gordon & Rees Hires Faegre Drinker Product Liability Duo

By Jasmin Jackson (November 29, 2022, 4:26 PM EST) -- Nationwide firm Gordon & Rees has expanded one of its Midwestern offices with two former Faegre Drinker attorneys who have about 40 years of combined experience steering legal matters such as product liability litigation against major medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers....

