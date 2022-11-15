Trump, Barr Win Dismissal Of Cohen's Book Retaliation Suit

By Andrew Strickler (November 15, 2022, 4:17 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit filed by former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen over a 16-day stay in prison that Cohen said was revenge for his plan to publish a book critical of his former boss....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS