DC Law Firm Denied Coverage For Timeshare False Ad Suit

By Jennifer Mandato (November 15, 2022, 4:09 PM EST) -- Hanover Insurance Co. does not owe coverage to a Washington, D.C., law firm accused of misleading consumers into thinking they could easily get out of their timeshare contracts, a Florida federal court ruled Monday, finding the firm's claim was made before its policy period began....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS