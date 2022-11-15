Fed. Circ. Sends Part Of Intel Win Back To PTAB For Redo

By Britain Eakin (November 15, 2022, 5:10 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday chipped away at a win by Intel at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, vacating a portion of three board decisions involving one claim in a VLSI circuit patent the licensing company has accused the chipmaker of infringing, citing a claim construction mistake....

