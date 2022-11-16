Blue Cross Tells Judge Yacht Co. Can't Allege Billing Scheme

By Carolyn Muyskens (November 16, 2022, 12:50 PM EST) -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan urged a federal judge Tuesday to toss a suit accusing it of deliberately overpaying claims in a yacht company's self-funded health plan, arguing that the allegations it financially benefited didn't meet the burden for fraud claims even as the judge suggest the suit may belong in state court....

