9th Circ. Doubts Student Aid Co. Owner's CFPB $15M Appeal

By Dorothy Atkins (November 15, 2022, 10:12 PM EST) -- A panel of Ninth Circuit judges appeared skeptical Tuesday of reversing the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's $15 million win against the founder of a now-defunct financial aid service company accused of bilking students out of millions, with each judge doubting the founder's argument the company's service didn't legally constitute "financial" advice....

