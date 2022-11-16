Flint Asks To Delay Lead Pipe Settlement Agreement Deadline

By Quinn Wilson (November 16, 2022, 3:29 PM EST) -- The city of Flint, Michigan, has asked a Michigan federal judge to delay a proposed December response deadline to an amended settlement agreement to replace lead service lines in the city, saying the deadline is not feasible, and reiterating its request to hold off until February 2023....

