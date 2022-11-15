Democrats Sue Ga. Over Early Voting In Senate Runoff

By Rosie Manins (November 15, 2022, 5:43 PM EST) -- The Democratic Party of Georgia, the Democratic Party's national senatorial committee and the election campaign for Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., have sued the state of Georgia seeking an earlier start to voting in the runoff election between Warnock and his Republican opponent....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS