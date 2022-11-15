8th Circ. Won't Revive Waistband Pouch Trademark Battle

By Jasmin Jackson (November 15, 2022, 7:18 PM EST) -- The Eighth Circuit affirmed Tuesday a lower court ruling that threw out accessory maker Pocket Plus' trademark suit against a rival over a competing waistband pouch, agreeing that the asserted trade dress is functional and thus not protected by trademark law....

