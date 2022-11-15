Mo. Panel Affirms Auto Insurer's Win In UIM Coverage Fight

By Josh Liberatore (November 15, 2022, 8:01 PM EST) -- A Missouri appeals court upheld an insurer's win in a dispute over the amount of underinsured motorist coverage a woman can obtain following a crash that killed her husband and left her severely injured, finding Tuesday that a family member exclusion reduced the amount from $500,000 to $25,000....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS