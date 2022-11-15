Ga.'s 6-Week Abortion Law Is Unconstitutional, Judge Rules

By Kelcey Caulder (November 15, 2022, 3:38 PM EST) -- Georgia can no longer enforce its six-week abortion ban, a Fulton County judge ruled Tuesday after finding that key parts of the law violated the U.S. Constitution when the measure was "drafted, voted upon and enacted."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS