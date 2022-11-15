Town Ordinance Invalid For Improper Notice, Fla. Court Hears

By Carolina Bolado (November 15, 2022, 4:35 PM EST) -- Residents of the tony Florida community of Jupiter Island told a state appellate court Tuesday that an ordinance enacted by the town commission in 2019 that allows for the construction of homes on pristine beachfront is invalid because the town failed to give the public proper notice....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS