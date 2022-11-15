Celsius Says It Fears $35M Crypto Theft From Ex-Biz Partner

By Jessica Corso (November 15, 2022, 10:53 PM EST) -- Bankrupt crypto company Celsius Network Ltd. says a former business partner could soon abscond with $35 million in ether if a New York federal judge doesn't force the partner to hand over the keys to a wallet that rightfully belongs to Celsius....

