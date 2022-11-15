NC Jury Clears Bank In Ex-Loan Officer's Age Bias Suit

By Hayley Fowler (November 15, 2022, 4:34 PM EST) -- A federal jury in North Carolina on Tuesday found Skyline National Bank didn't discriminate against a former lending executive based on his age when it fired him in 2020 at the age of 72, clearing the community bank of wrongdoing under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act. ...

