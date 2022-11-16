Dems Push For DACA Fix By Year's End

By Rae Ann Varona (November 16, 2022, 10:08 PM EST) -- Democratic lawmakers expressed urgency Wednesday in getting Republicans on board to pass a permanent solution before January for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the U.S. as minors — so-called Dreamers — saying inertia could spell deportation for thousands now protected by the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA....

