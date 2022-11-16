US Inventor Fights Bid To Ax Suit Over 'Veto' Rule Petition

By Adam Lidgett (November 16, 2022, 4:37 PM EST) -- Inventor group US Inventor has argued that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office shouldn't be able to dodge a challenge in a D.C. federal court to the agency's denial of a bid for a proposed rule that would cut down on unwarranted patent invalidity reviews, calling the office's attempt to exit the suit "illogical."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS