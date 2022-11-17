Justice Secretary Shelves Pay Review For Judges

By Ashish Sareen (November 17, 2022, 2:48 PM GMT) -- The U.K. Justice Secretary has said that he has delayed moves to commission a major review of the judicial salary structure until the body that makes recommendations on public sector pay has filled top leadership roles, amid shortfalls in the court system....

