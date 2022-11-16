Tribunal Takes 1st Crack At Rules For Class Communications

By Joanne Faulkner (November 16, 2022, 7:08 PM GMT) -- Britain's antitrust tribunal grappled for the first time on Wednesday with what kind of communications can and cannot be sent to potential members of consumer class actions after a group of car carriers in a cartel claim sent letters to businesses allegedly urging them to opt out....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS