Binance Tells MPs It's Not To Blame For FTX Collapse

By Joel Poultney (November 16, 2022, 7:24 PM GMT) -- Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has told a group of influential MPs that its actions did not cause the collapse of rival trading platform FTX Inc., instead ascribing blame to the now-bankrupt company's own financial irregularities and possible fraud that had been publicly reported....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS