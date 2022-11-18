DOJ, SEC Focus Should Prompt Clawback Policies Review

By Michael Album, Kate Napalkova and Dietrich Snell (November 18, 2022, 4:47 PM EST) -- The fall of 2022 has been a very active period when it comes to executive compensation and regulators focusing on clawing back compensation paid to executive officers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS