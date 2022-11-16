Attys Debate If $750M Pa. Cap-And-Trade Is A Fee Or A Tax

By Matthew Santoni (November 16, 2022, 2:10 PM EST) -- Attorneys for the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection told the Commonwealth Court on Wednesday that a proposed $750-million-per-year carbon cap-and-trade program was a fee, not a tax, because the extra revenue would be put back into pollution control efforts rather than the state's general fund....

