9th Circ. Doubts Claim Steve Wozniak Stole Boot Camp Idea

By Dorothy Atkins (November 16, 2022, 10:00 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit judge appeared skeptical Wednesday of reviving an educator's allegations that Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak breached their alleged implied agreement by ripping off his "great idea" for a Woz-branded programming boot camp that never took off, saying repeatedly he doesn't see any evidence the pair ever had an agreement....

