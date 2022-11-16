8th Circ. Backs CVS Win In TCPA Suit Over Fax

By Kelly Lienhard (November 16, 2022, 7:43 PM EST) -- The Eighth Circuit on Wednesday upheld a lower court's ruling that tossed a lawsuit alleging Caremark violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by sending a fax regarding new opioid coverage limitation options, finding that the fax was purely informational and not an unsolicited advertisement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS