Sacramento Pot Residency Challenge Heads To The 9th Circ.

By Jonathan Capriel (November 17, 2022, 5:03 PM EST) -- A Michigander who claims Sacramento, California's residency rule for marijuana sellers is unconstitutional is bringing his battle to the Ninth Circuit after a California federal judge abstained from the matter citing pot's federal illegality....

