9th Circ. Finds No Conflict In $34M Hagens Berman Fee Award

By Bryan Koenig (November 16, 2022, 6:57 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel refused Wednesday to upend a district court order giving Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP and other firms $33.8 million in fees and another $6.8 million in expenses from over $113 million in lithium-ion battery price-fixing settlements, rejecting objector assertions of a conflict of interest....

