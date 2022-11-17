6th Circ. Upholds Atty Fees In Mooted Tenn. Voter Law Suit

By Katie Buehler (November 17, 2022, 6:10 PM EST) -- A divided Sixth Circuit panel has affirmed a Tennessee federal court's award of roughly $794,000 in attorney fees and court costs to a coalition of voter rights organizations, finding the groups are prevailing parties despite the fact that their legal challenge to a 2019 voter registration law was mooted before a final court ruling....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS