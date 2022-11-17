New CEO Calls FTX Corporate Controls A 'Complete Failure'

By Vince Sullivan (November 17, 2022, 9:55 AM EST) -- FTX's new CEO John R. Ray III, who shepherded Enron after its spectacular collapse, said in a court filing Thursday that the crypto exchanges downfall stemmed from an unprecedented "failure of corporate controls," the likes of which he had never seen before in his career....

