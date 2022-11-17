FCA Pump-And-Dump Investment Scheme Trial Set For 2024

By Sophia Dourou (November 17, 2022, 5:48 PM GMT) -- The trial of five businessmen connected to the Worthington Group accused by the Financial Conduct Authority of being involved in a scheme to artificially pump up the price of shares of the property developer while it was insolvent was set on Thursday for September 2024....

