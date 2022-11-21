Pa. OnlyFans Consultant Says Rival Stole Secrets, Employees

By Matthew Santoni (November 21, 2022, 6:16 PM EST) -- The CEO of a Pittsburgh-area company that helps OnlyFans models build revenue and followers claims a disgruntled former client started a rival agency and poached several of his employees, along with trade secrets they had access to, according to a lawsuit filed last Wednesday in Pennsylvania federal court....

