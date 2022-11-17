11th Circ. Upholds Zurich's Win In COVID-19 Coverage Row

By Madeline Lyskawa (November 17, 2022, 6:18 PM EST) -- Zurich American Insurance Co. need not provide coverage for pandemic-related losses suffered by a Florida restaurant group, after the Eleventh Circuit affirmed on Thursday a lower court's ruling that none of the company's alleged COVID-19 losses involved a tangible change to its property....

