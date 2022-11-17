Girardi CFO Drained Firm With Sham Vendors, Feds Say

By Brandon Lowrey (November 17, 2022, 4:40 PM EST) -- Girardi Keese's former chief financial officer embezzled more than $8 million from the firm in the three years leading up to the firm's bankruptcy, using fake vendor payments to loot the firm's accounts and remodel his home, buy sports cars and pay for escorts, federal authorities alleged this week....

