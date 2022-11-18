Fla. Commissioner Appeals Ruling Denying Pot Patients Guns

By Jonathan Capriel (November 18, 2022, 5:24 PM EST) -- Florida's commissioner of agriculture, who is suing so medical cannabis patients are able to buy firearms, is taking her claims to the Eleventh Circuit after a district court judge tossed the case, saying the government can prohibit people from owning guns who are violating federal law....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS