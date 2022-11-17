FTC Urged To Stop 'Unfair' Tactics That Keep Kids Online

By Allison Grande (November 17, 2022, 9:46 PM EST) -- A coalition of advocacy groups on Thursday called on the Federal Trade Commission to crack down on "unfair" design features that entice children to spend more time on popular apps and social media sites such as YouTube, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS