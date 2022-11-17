Del. Justices OK Toss Of TransPerfect, Shawe Claims

By Jeff Montgomery (November 17, 2022, 9:18 PM EST) -- Delaware's top court late Thursday upheld the Court of Chancery's dismissal of a TransPerfect Global breach of duty suit against Ross Aronstam & Moritz LLP and, in a separate decision, let stand the lower court's refusal to terminate a TransPerfect escrow that funded a court-appointed custodian....

