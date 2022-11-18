Fla. Appeals Court Says No Time Limit On Malpractice Claims

By Madison Arnold (November 18, 2022, 4:17 PM EST) -- A Florida law firm and its attorneys again face an ex-client's malpractice claims after a Florida state appeals court partially reversed a lower court's ruling that the client missed a statute of limitations to sue his representation in a $9.2 million lawsuit with a company that purchased the rights to a medical product from him....

