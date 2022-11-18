Ga. Judge Expands Advance Voting In Senate Runoff

By Rosie Manins (November 18, 2022, 5:45 PM EST) -- Georgians are allowed to vote the Saturday after Thanksgiving in the U.S. Senate runoff election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker, a Georgia state trial judge ruled Friday, blocking the state's plan to bar precincts from opening that day....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS