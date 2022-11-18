Kroger Workers Sue Over Pay Delay After System Outage

By Ryan Harroff (November 18, 2022, 5:26 PM EST) -- The Kroger Company got hit with a proposed class action in Ohio federal court alleging it has not compensated its employees for hours worked during a timekeeping system outage, and that paychecks for the period just before the outage came weeks late....

