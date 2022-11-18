Ohio State Student Loses Class Cert. In COVID Refund Suit

By Eric Heisig (November 18, 2022, 7:28 PM EST) -- An Ohio appeals court has undone the certification of a class of Ohio State University students seeking a partial tuition refund for instruction forced online by the COVID-19 pandemic, saying a lower court judge should have conducted a more thorough analysis before giving his approval....

