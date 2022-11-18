NY Judge Limits Madison Square Garden Atty Ban

By Tracey Read (November 18, 2022, 7:20 PM EST) -- A Manhattan state judge issued a clarifying order Friday in a lawsuit challenging Madison Square Garden's policy of banning lawyers involved in litigation against the company from its venues, saying that under civil rights law, the ban can apply to sporting events but that concert tickets can't be revoked after the doors open....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS